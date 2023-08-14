'9 + 10 = 21': Hackers expose big flaws and biases in top AI systems by Google, OpenAI. Details here1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Hackers at White House DefCon tested language models to expose flaws and biases, including spreading false information and endorsing hate speech.
Hackers at the White House DefCon hacker convention in Las Vegas tested the top eight large language models (LMs) to highlight the flaws and biases that generative AI systems have, such as claiming to be human, making false claims about people or places, etc.
