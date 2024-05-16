92% of knowledge workers in India use AI at work as compared to the global figure of 75%.
A Microsoft and LinkedIn -2024 Work Trend Index shows how India Inc is adopting AI at a faster pace
India Inc. is witnessing a transformative shift, with a staggering 92% of knowledge workers across diverse sectors actively integrating artificial intelligence (AI) tools into their daily workflows, compared to the global average of 75%, according to a joint study by internet giant Microsoft and professional networking platform LinkedIn.