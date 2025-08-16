‘A 25-year-old in Mumbai…’: ChatGPT mastermind Sam Altman bets big on India, poised to be OpenAI’s top market

This is the most exciting time in history to start a career, says none other than Sam Altman. The OpenAI CEO, while talking to Nikhil Kamath, shows great faith in India and its youth.

Advertisement

Altman believes a 25-year-old in Mumbai today can do more than any 25-year-old could ever do before. He compared it with his own experience. He felt the same at 25 during the computer revolution. But, now, the tools available are far more powerful.

“A 25-year-old in Mumbai can probably do more than any previous 25-year-old in history could. It’s really amazing what you can do with a tool like this,” Sam Altman said on the YouTube podcast People by WTF.

“A 25-year-old then could do things that no 25-year-old in history before would have been able to, and now that’s happening in a huge way,” he added.

Sam Altman mentions in the podcast that India is now OpenAI’s second-largest market and may soon become the biggest. The company has taken feedback from Indian users on what they want.

Advertisement

“We’ve been able to put that into this model and upgrades to ChatGPT. So we’re committed to continuing to work on that,” he said.

With AI and modern technology, one person can do work that earlier needed decades of experience or whole teams, according to Sam. Even while building a company, the possibilities are enormous.

“The ability for one person to use these tools and have great ideas and implement them with what would have taken decades of experience or teams of people is really quite remarkable,” Sam Altman said while referring to AI tools like ChatGPT 5.

Advertisement

The AI leader is especially hopeful about science. He believes artificial intelligence will speed up discoveries and change programming completely by enabling new kinds of software at an extraordinary scale.

ChatGPT for startups For startups, a small team can now achieve far more than before. According to him, the world today feels like an “open canvas” where the only limit is the quality and creativity of ideas.

“If you have an idea for a new business, the ability for a very tiny team to do a huge amount of work is great. But, it feels like this is just now a very open canvas,” he said.

“People are limited to a degree that they’ve never been before, only by the quality and creativity of their ideas. And you have these incredible tools to help you realise them,” he added.