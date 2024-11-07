A battle is raging over the definition of open-source AI

For those building on top of Llama 3, the question of whether or not it can be labelled open source matters less than the fact that no other major lab has come close to being as generous as Meta. Vincent Weisser, the founder of Prime Intellect, an AI lab based in San Francisco, would prefer if the model were made “fully open on every dimension" but still believes Meta’s approach will have long-term positive impacts, leading to cheaper access for end users and increased competition. Since Llama was first published, enthusiasts have squashed it small enough to run on a phone; built specialised hardware chips capable of running it blisteringly fast; and repurposed it for military ends as part of a project by the Chinese army, proving the downsides are more than theoretical.