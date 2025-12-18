A billion-dollar question hangs over the new AI search marketing industry

AI search might not immediately supplant SEO, but its trajectory over the next five years is “a one-way street," according to Brian Stempeck, co-founder and chief executive of AI search optimization startup Evertune. When Stempeck recently asked a group of University of Virginia students whether they use Google as their primary search platform, no hands went up, he said. They mainly use AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini or X’s Grok, or TikTok, he said.