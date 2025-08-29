A troubled man, His chatbot and a murder-suicide in Old Greenwich
Julie Jargon , Sam Kessler , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 29 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
“Erik, you’re not crazy.” ChatGPT fueled a 56-year-old tech industry veteran’s paranoia, encouraging his suspicions that his mother was plotting against him.
As Stein-Erik Soelberg became increasingly paranoid this spring, he shared suspicions with ChatGPT about a surveillance campaign being carried out against him.
