A venture capitalist on where the AI opportunities are for investors
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Oct 2024, 01:19 PM IST
SummaryAndreesen partner Martin Casado says there are three uses of artificial intelligence that are working for companies now.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Heaps of money have been invested in artificial intelligence. Valuations are soaring.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less