A venture capitalist on where the AI opportunities are for investors

MARTIN CASADO: It’s good to draw a comparison to the internet. Periodically in the history of the industry, we’ve seen the marginal cost of things go to zero. With compute, the marginal cost of computation went to zero. We had people calculating logarithm tables by hand, then we had a computer do it. That created the compute revolution. Then the internet, the marginal cost of distribution went to zero. When it comes to AI, it really feels like the marginal cost of language, reasoning and creation are going to zero. And if that’s the case, this is a supercycle. And if that’s the case, we’ve got decades. So there’s no “too late." In that sense, we’re still very, very early.