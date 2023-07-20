Aboard Britain’s first commercial self-driving bus

Artificial intelligence (AI) is in the driver’s seat. Each of the five buses on the route is controlled by computer processors, housed in a black box roughly the size of a briefcase. They are programmed to follow a set route. Some 18 sensors on the outside of the vehicle provide a 360-degree view of its surroundings, and send data to the computer many times a second. An AI model, trained on over 1m miles of similar data, drives the bus. Current regulations mean that there must be a human driver in the cab—but Mr Hutchinson hopes that the government will allow the buses to be driven from a control room later in the trial.

