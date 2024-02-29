A new generative AI -powered innovation seems to emerge with every passing day, and in the latest iteration of this sequence, Adobe announced on Wednesday that it is working on a new proprietary tool called Project Music GenAI Control, which will allow users to create music using only text prompts and also edit these clips without having to use dedicated software.

Explaining the idea behind the new AI tool, Adobe's head of audio and video AI research, Gautham Mysore said (as quoted by TechCrunch), “So this really gets the idea of, AI is generating music with you in the director’s seat and there’s a bunch of things you can do with it…[The tool is] generating music, but it’s [also] giving you these various forms of control so you can try things out. You don’t have to be a composer, but you can get your musical ideas out there."

In a video shared on YouTube, Adobe shows various examples of how Project Music GenAI Control can be used by artists including controlling the intensity, tempo

Using Project Music GenAI Control, users can adjust things like tempo, intensity, repeating patterns and structure. Or they can take a track and extend it to an arbitrary length, remixing music or creating an endless loop.

The new tool has been developed in collaboration with the University of California and the School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University and is currently described by the company as an 'early stage experiment', meaning that it may be some time before the new features make their way into existing tools such as Adobe Audition or Premier Pro.

“One of the most exciting things about these new tools is that they aren’t just about generating audio," said Nicholas Bryan, a senior research scientist at Adobe Research, in a press release. “They’re taking it to the level of Photoshop by giving creatives the same kind of deep control to shape, tweak, and edit their audio. It’s a kind of pixel-level control for music."

