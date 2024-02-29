Adobe's new Gen AI offering will allow you create and edit music. Here's how it works
Adobe introduces Project Music GenAI Control, enabling users to create and edit music using text prompts. The tool, developed in collaboration with universities, offers control over tempo, intensity, and structure, providing advanced editing features for music production.
A new generative AI-powered innovation seems to emerge with every passing day, and in the latest iteration of this sequence, Adobe announced on Wednesday that it is working on a new proprietary tool called Project Music GenAI Control, which will allow users to create music using only text prompts and also edit these clips without having to use dedicated software.