After Kimi K3, Alibaba unveils Qwen 3.8, claims it's second only to Claude Fable 5

After weeks of US AI companies touting the cutting edge abilities of their AI models, it seems like Chinese companies don't want to be left behind either. Moonshot AI recently unveiled its Kimi K3 model that became so popular that the company had to pause new subscriptions in order to prioritize its current user base.

Now, Alibaba has also joined the race and has unveiled the new Qwen 3.8 model which it claims is only second to Anthropic's Fable 5.

The new AI model from Qwen comes with 2.4 trillion prameters and Alibaba has already take it available in preview to its Token Plan, Qoder and QoderWork users. However, the model will officially be launched soon and will also be going open weights, meaning that developers will be able to download, modify and deploy the model on their own infrastructure.

Chinese AI startups take the lead: In a blogpost last week, Moonshot said that Kimi K3 is the first open source model to reach 2.8 trillion parameters. Notably, a higher parameter count allows a model to capture more patterns from its training data which can improve its reasoning, coding and language capabilities.

Moonshot says its latest AI model is adept at a wide range of tasks, including software engineering and long-horizon coding, scientific research, financial analysis, knowledge work, interactive presentations, image understanding, video editing and AI agents.

The company also said that K3 completed a number of complex engineering tasks autonomously, including optimising GPU kernels, building a Triton-like GPU compiler from scratch, creating a browser-based 3D game and even designing a chip for running smaller AI models.

Moonshot also claims the model can independently review dozens of research papers, generate thousands of lines of code and build interactive dashboards for scientific analysis.

In terms of comparisons with rival, Moonshot says that Kimi K3 outperforms GPT-5.5, Claude Opus 4.8 and GLM-5.2 across multiple software engineering and automation benchmarks while being close to Fable 5 and GPT-5.6 Sol on various coding related benchmarks.

Moonshot and Alibaba are also not the only Chinese startups to be launching cutting edge AI models that take on their American counterparts. Famously, DeepSeek had sent shockwaves across the Western markets last year with its V3 and R1 models but the company has not been able to replicate the same level of success with its newer models.

However, other Chinese startups have since take the lead. For instance, after the unveiling of Mythos 5 and Fable 5, Zhipu AI had claimed to have developed the GLM 5.2 model which could match the performance of Anthropic's powerful AI model on cybersecurity related tasks.

GLM-5.2 is a 753 billion-parameter model with a 1 million-token context window, which means that the model can be used to handle long coding sessions and large codebases without losing context.