Taiwan has prohibited all government agencies and critical infrastructure providers from using AI technology developed by Chinese startup DeepSeek, citing security risks. The island’s Ministry of Digital Affairs issued a statement on Friday, warning that DeepSeek’s operations pose threats such as cross-border data transmission and potential information leaks.

DeepSeek gained global attention in January with the release of its open-source AI platform, which demonstrated advanced human-like reasoning. The platform’s efficiency, developed at a fraction of the cost of its competitors, raised both excitement and concerns about the accessibility of cutting-edge AI without massive hardware investments.

The company’s free AI app quickly surged in popularity, topping mobile download charts in multiple countries.

However, DeepSeek faces growing scrutiny from governments and businesses over cybersecurity risks and the possibility of data being shared with Chinese authorities. Italy’s privacy watchdog has blocked the app, the UK has issued warnings, and the US Pentagon has restricted access. Additionally, hundreds of companies, including law firms, have barred employees from using DeepSeek’s tools.

Taiwan’s digital ministry emphasized that no official or confidential information should be processed through DeepSeek due to its Chinese origins. “This product threatens national information security,” the ministry stated.

Similarly, US congressional offices have been cautioned against using the Chinese artificial intelligence application DeepSeek, according to a report by Axios on Thursday. The warning comes amid growing concerns over data security and foreign influence in AI technology.

A notice issued by the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the US House of Representatives has reportedly advised staff that DeepSeek is currently under review and remains unauthorised for official use.

“At this time, DeepSeek is under review by the CAO and is currently unauthorised for official House use,” the notice stated, as cited by Axios.