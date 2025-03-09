AI
The rise of ‘agentic AI’: Why data scientists and software developers should be worried
Leslie D'Monte 9 min read 09 Mar 2025, 07:39 PM IST
Summary
- Agentic AI systems, capable of taking actions without human intervention, have the potential to replace roles traditionally performed by women and men. Going ahead, they will reshape hiring practices and workplace dynamics—the HR department will change, too. Here’s how:
Bengaluru: Artificial intelligence, or AI, won’t take away your job. But someone using AI tools might. Most people typically relate the ‘someone’ in this oft-repeated maxim to a human. But would the maxim still apply if that someone turns out to be an AI agent capable of making independent, human-like decisions in coding, writing, driving, or even launching a new business?
