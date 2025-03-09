What happens to the HR department?

The coexistence of AI and human workers can enhance efficiency but requires a reevaluation of job roles, according to Sunil Chemankotil, country manager of HR solutions company Adecco India. “While there is conviction that AI will lead to net job additions due to its rapid learning capabilities, the reality is more nuanced. Organizations must rethink their onboarding and talent strategies as AI agents are increasingly integrated alongside human employees. This dual onboarding raises questions about the roles of HR and IT. If IT departments manage AI agents while HR focuses on human talent, a new hybrid function may emerge to facilitate collaboration between both entities," he added.