Companies are struggling to drive a return on AI. It doesn’t have to be that way.
Steven Rosenbush , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Apr 2025, 07:50 PM IST
SummarySuccessful AI adoption begins with a targeted and intentional approach, and proceeds with careful orchestration and scaling across the organization.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
AI adoption among companies is stunningly high, but most of them are struggling to put it to good use. They intuit that AI is essential to their future. Yet intuition alone won’t unlock the promise of AI, and it isn’t clear to them which key will do the trick.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less