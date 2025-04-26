Companies are struggling to drive a return on AI. It doesn’t have to be that way.

Orchestrating and scaling AI

A separate report from McKinsey issued in January helps explain why AI adoption is racing ahead of associated productivity gains, according to Lareina Yee, senior partner and director at the McKinsey Global Institute. Only 1% of U.S. companies that have invested in AI report that they have scaled their investment, while 43% report that they are still in the pilot stage. “One cannot expect significant productivity gains at the pilot level or even at the company unit level. Significant productivity improvements require achieving scale," she said.