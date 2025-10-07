AI’s double edge: Boost for ageing Europe, job threat for India’s youth
However, AI can help address socio-economic challenges such as facilitating access to quick medical services in an emergency with ‘first responder apps’, and help lagging students to catch up significantly with customized AI tutoring, experts said.
NEW DELHI : Rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) tools can impact countries differently, with the rich nations having ageing populations making the much-needed productivity gains to aid their older workers, while developing countries like India facing a slightly more pronounced risk of job displacement, said economists and experts.