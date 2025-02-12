AI agents are everywhere…and nowhere
SummaryTech vendors like OpenAI and Microsoft are banking on business readiness to use the autonomous AI bots, but companies aren’t so sure.
MENLO PARK, Calif.—Artificial intelligence agents, the technology that can perform tasks on behalf of humans, are here. But businesses don’t necessarily trust them, and haven’t yet started using the technology in a widespread way.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more