AI agents are learning how to collaborate. Companies need to work with them
Steven Rosenbush , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 03 May 2025, 06:52 PM IST
SummaryGiven the pace of innovation, and the time it takes for organizations to adapt, companies should prepare now for multiagent systems.
Developers are creating protocols to harness AI-powered agents into teams that handle everything from customer service and coding to supply chain, logistics, finance, marketing and business strategy.
