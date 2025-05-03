AI agents are learning how to collaborate. Companies need to work with them

Multiagent capabilities are about to become more widely available. Salesforce and Google announced at the Google Next conference in April that they were working on a protocol called A2A, or Agent-to-Agent. The protocol, which allows agents within Salesforce’s Agentforce ecosystem to interact with each other as well as external agents, focuses on areas such as authentication, identification and message passing, according to Gary Lerhaupt, vice president of product architecture for Agentforce. Work is under way with partners to develop prototype multiagents using A2A, he said.