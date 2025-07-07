Are firms wasting their money on AI agents?

Also read | Global poverty: How to deal with funding cuts

What should firms be wary of?

Many so-called agentic use cases today can be done with simpler tools, says Gartner, which predicts over 40% of such projects will be scrapped by 2027 due to high costs, vague value or weak risk controls. It adds that of thousands of vendors, only about 130 are seen as credible; and many engage in “agent washing"—rebranding chatbots, robotic process automation (RPA), or assistants as agents without real autonomy. Most current systems also lack the maturity to deliver complex outcomes or sustained return on investment (ROI). Nasscom echoes this, noting 62% of enterprises are only doing in-house agent testing.