Governments face a choice on AI

No. Mr. Putin was on the receiving end of an exceedingly narrow, highly processed stream of information from intelligence agencies conditioned to conform to his wishes. Even a very inferior chatbot, a journalist roughly conversant with the past 30 years of Ukrainian history, could see through the miscalculation. For what it’s worth, had it existed in early 2022, the chatbot Perplexity AI claims it would have “cited sources reflecting the complexity and uncertainty of the situation rather than echoing the analytic overconfidence that characterized some human assessments at the time."