AI agents will transform customer relationships, for better or worse
SummaryFused with messaging apps, bots promise a new era of personalized communication, if businesses and customers can handle the intimacy.
AI agents are poised to make communication between businesses and their customers deeper, more open and more personal. That level of intimacy might be great, but as in any relationship, it creates the potential for hazard, too.
