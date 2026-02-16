A tale of two AIs: Maharashtra’s MahaVISTAAR meets Amul’s Sarlaben
Pankaj Mishra 13 min read 16 Feb 2026, 05:55 pm IST
Summary
As the old ‘village universities’ of shared farm knowledge and joint families fade, farmers are trying a new shortcut: vetted, local advice on speed dial.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Anand/Nashik/Ahilyanagar: Vitthaldas Balkisan Asawa, 57, grows sugarcane in Chanegaon village, in Sangamner subdivision of Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district. When I ask what has changed in farming, he doesn’t start with the weather or the price of cane. He starts with the vanishing joint families.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story