When he talks about what comes next, he stops talking about the screen and starts talking about a phone call. Telephony, he says, is already plugged in; the hard part is making it survive the “noisy world." But he calls it the coming “game changer": both push calls (the system calling farmers) and two-way calls (farmers calling in). The numbers he uses are program-scale: if the system can call 15 million farmers over seven days, he expects 50,00,000 to respond. That kind of response creates feedback loops—farmers correcting the system, the system learning what farmers actually ask—that don’t exist when everything depends on an office visit.