While artificial intelligence (AI) firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic have created ‘pledges’ and ‘constitutions’ promising that their AI would “do no harm”, recent conflicts in West Asia have shown the limits of such voluntary guardrails.
Mint Explainer | AI at war: The guardrails debate—and India’s absence
SummaryAs AI tools move from principle to practice in conflict zones, the gap between Big Tech’s voluntary safeguards and real-world use is widening, raising questions about their credibility and India’s absence from the debate.
While artificial intelligence (AI) firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic have created ‘pledges’ and ‘constitutions’ promising that their AI would “do no harm”, recent conflicts in West Asia have shown the limits of such voluntary guardrails.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More