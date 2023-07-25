AI being thirsty? Study says ChatGPT drinks 500ml of water per conversation

OpenAI's ChatGPT is all over the internet since its launch in 2022 with discussions around the grand potential of artificial intelligence and the threats it poses. Notably, in all the conversations around the potential threats of the ChatGPT-like AI platforms, very few are noticing the environmental impact. A new study published by the University of Colorado Riverside and the University of Texas Arlington reveals the water footprint of AI models and it was revealed that “ChatGPT drinks 500ml of water" for every conversation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}