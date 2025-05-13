Why AI is central to the new browser wars
SummaryIn artificial intelligence, product innovation is the key. However, traditional strengths matter as well to establish dominance, as Google's ongoing antitrust trial shows.
Despite launching Chrome only in 2008, Google turned it into the world's most popular browser, with a 65% share. Chrome played a key role in Google retaining its monopoly in search, where its share is nearly 90%. Now, in an ongoing trial, the US government may force the tech giant to sell its browser as a remedy for its monopoly in search.