The AI hack we unlock today is based on a tool called Perplexity Labs.

What problem does it solve?

Business leaders must navigate shifting regulations that directly affect operations. The GST exemption on life insurance premiums (effective 22 September) illustrates the challenge. While it lowers customer costs by 15-18%, it eliminates input tax credit (ITC) for insurers, thereby increasing operational costs by 5-7%. Leaders must quickly weigh scenarios—absorb costs, pass them on, or strike a balance. Traditional tools are slow and manual. Perplexity Labs enables real-time, interactive simulations, helping leaders model trade-offs and act faster than static reports allow.

How to access:

https://www.perplexity.ai/

(On the prompt box, select the labs option—it’s the third option at the bottom left side of the prompt box.)

Perplexity Labs can help you:

• Build interactive scenario models without coding expertise

• Simulate financial outcomes across multiple strategic variables

• Visualize trade-offs between growth, profitability, and customer impact

• Generate dashboards with live calculations for executive decision-making

Example:

Consider a leadership team navigating the GST exemption challenge in the life insurance industry. Here’s how Perplexity Labs transforms analysis:

Create your simulation prompt: Input your strategic context with specific variables: You are designing an interactive simulation for the chief executive and leadership team. The goal is to help them develop board-level strategic recommendations after the new GST exemption on individual life and health insurance premiums (effective 22 September 2025).

The simulation should answer the CEO’s key questions:

• How do we turn GST exemption into growth (affordability, renewal, penetration)?

• How do we safeguard margins and profitability despite a 5-7% cost increase?

• How do we balance customer, distributor, and regulator expectations while keeping the company competitive?

• What is the risk-adjusted ROI of digital and operational levers (automation, AI, omnichannel)?

Core simulation variables:

ITC impact management: Cost increase slider 3-8% operational cost range.

• Margin protection strategy: Maximum absorption (0-100%), hybrid approach.

• Timeline sensitivity: Immediate vs. phased rollout.

2. Market opportunity exploration: Customer acquisition multiplier 2x-2.5x growth based on messaging impact.

• Geographic expansion: Tier-2/Tier-3 penetration potential (+10-50%).

• Retention boost: Policy persistence improvement (+5-25%).

• Coverage upsizing: Average sum assured growth (+10-40%).

3. Distribution network dynamics: Commission adjustment: 5-15% reduction scenarios.

• Agent productivity impact: -20% to +15%.

• Channel mix optimization: Digital vs. traditional balance.

• Rural Penetration: Agent reach effectiveness in underserved areas.

4. Technology Investment ROI: Budget range: ₹10-100 crore.

• Payback period: 12-36 months.

• Efficiency gains: 5-25% cost savings.

• Customer experience impact: Adoption rates & NPS uplift.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Outputs for leadership:

• Financial dashboard: EV, profitability across scenarios

• Market share projection: New customers, renewal improvements

• Risk-adjusted ROI: For policy, investments and distribution choices

• Customer sentiment preview: How affordability messaging impacts trust and uptake

• Implementation complexity index: Resource needs, cultural friction, regulatory alignment

• Stakeholder impact map: Effect on customers, agents, shareholders, regulators

Alignment with CEO goals:

• Growth → Show how lower premiums can expand penetration

• Profitability → Stress-test margins under different ITC cost absorption strategies

• Trust & Reputation → Highlight regulatory compliance and customer perception impacts

• Future readiness → Demonstrate how digital investments shift cost curves long-term"

Generate interactive model:

Perplexity Labs creates a working simulation with sliders, financial projections, and visual dashboards, showing real-time impact across all variables.

Test strategies live:

Adjust parameters and instantly see outcomes on growth, margins, and stakeholder impact.

View Full Image Perplexity Labs

What makes perplexity labs special?

• Goes beyond research to build complete, interactive decision tools

• Handles multi-variable business simulations with sophisticated outputs

• Creates polished, interactive visualizations for board-level decisions

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.