AI tool of the week: Perplexity Labs helps business leaders simulate real-time decisions
Jaspreet Bindra , Anuj Magazine 3 min read 04 Oct 2025, 03:57 pm IST
Summary
Perplexity Labs lets executives model financial trade-offs, stress-test strategies, and visualize growth, cost, and risk outcomes instantly.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The AI hack we unlock today is based on a tool called Perplexity Labs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story