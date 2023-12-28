AI can catalogue a forest’s inhabitants simply by listening
Summary
- That could help check whether reforestation projects work as advertised
The rainforests are alive with the sound of animals. Besides the pleasure of the din, it is also useful to ecologists. If you want to measure the biodiversity of a piece of land, listening out for animal calls is much easier than grubbing about in the undergrowth looking for tracks or spoor. But such “bioacoustic analysis" is still time-consuming, and it requires an expert pair of ears.