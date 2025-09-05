AI can help with retirement planning, but It can’t replace a human advisor

These large language models, or LLMs, are a type of AI that’s trained on vast data sets, hoovering up text in order to generate plausible answers to the questions users pose. “Generative AI" refers to when a chatbot creates original content from the mash-up of texts it has digested. While they may seem sentient—some people have “dated" chatbots or used them as therapists—they don’t have the feelings, morals, or a sense of personal responsibility you could reasonably expect to find in a financial advisor. Nor are they required to act as fiduciaries—legally bound to act in users’ best interests when offering financial advice—the way registered investment advisors are.