AI can predict tipping points before they happen

To train their model, the team needed examples of critical transitions for which lots of data were available. These are hard to find in the real world, because—cue circular logic—they are so hard to predict. Instead, the researchers turned to simplified theoretical systems in which tipping points are known to occur. One was the so-called Kuramoto model of synchronised oscillators, familiar to anyone who has seen footage of out-of-sync pendulums beginning to swing together. Another was a model ecosystem used by scientists to simulate abrupt changes, such as a decline in harvested crops or the presence of pests.