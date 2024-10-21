AI can’t teach AI new tricks

Spending paradox: Data centers currently have an almost insatiable demand for graphics processing units to power AI training. Nvidiagenerated $30 billion in revenue last quarter and expectations are for $177 billion in revenue in 2025 and $207 billion in 2026. But venture capitalist David Cahn of Sequoia Capital wonders if this is sustainable. He thinks the AI industry needs to see $600 billion in revenue to pay back all the AI infrastructure spending so far. Industry leader OpenAI expects $3.7 billion in revenue this year, $12 billion next year, and forecasts $100 billion, but not until 2029. It could take a decade of growth to justify today’s spending on GPU chips.