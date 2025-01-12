Elon Musk’s AI platform, Grok, recently helped diagnose a broken wrist that medical professionals had overlooked. The incident involved a mother who turned to Grok AI chat after her daughter experienced ongoing pain from a car accident.

The mother, who is called AJ Kay on X (formerly Twitter), shared that her daughter, though shaken, had walked away from a serious multi-vehicle crash. When the teenager later complained of severe arm pain, they visited an urgent care centre.

After X-rays were conducted, the attending doctor and radiologist concluded there was no fracture. The girl was sent home with an ace wrap and painkillers.

However, the mother grew increasingly concerned as her daughter’s symptoms worsened. The wrist appeared abnormal; her hand became cold and tingly, and she couldn’t move her thumb.

Trusting her instincts, the mother researched further and remembered Elon Musk’s claim that Grok AI chat could analyse medical images.

After uploading the X-ray to Grok, she asked the AI to detect any abnormalities. Grok promptly identified a clear fracture in the distal radius. When the mother questioned whether Grok was mistaking a growth plate for a fracture, Grok reiterated its diagnosis, calling it “quite obvious”.

Also Read | AI to strip people naked: India among top nations to use artificial intelligence

“This is not a subtle fracture; it's a noticeable and significant break in the bone structure. However, for a precise medical evaluation and treatment plan, it's always best to consult with a healthcare professional,” Grok wrote during the AI chat.

AI chat avoids surgery Following this, the mother consulted a wrist specialist, who confirmed Grok’s diagnosis using additional X-rays and physical examination. The specialist noted that the untreated fracture with displacement could have required surgery if delayed further. Thanks to Grok’s intervention, the injury was promptly treated with a cast.