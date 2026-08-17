Govt may step in to help consumers crack AI chatbot maze

New Delhi: Stuck in endless loops with chatbots and automated grievance-redressal systems while trying to get a consumer complaint resolved? There may be help on way with the government looking to crack the whip.
The fixed options offered in the new customercare delivery are making it tough for consumers to explain their problem, while getting through to a human executive is difficult, or simply not an option. This frustrating experience is now commonplace across e-commerce platforms, banks, airlines, consumer durable companies and various service providers.