Govt may step in to help consumers crack AI chatbot maze

“The issue arises when the technology becomes a barrier to the consumer’s access to an effective grievance-redressal mechanism," said Vijay Kumar, partner at Fox Mandal, a law firm. "Under the consumer protection framework, e-commerce entities are required to have a grievance officer and provide a mechanism for consumers to register and track their complaints. If a chatbot repeatedly confines a consumer to predefined options and does not provide an effective route for an unresolved complaint to be addressed, it could raise questions about whether the company is fulfilling its obligation to provide effective grievance redressal. The use of technology cannot dilute consumer rights.”