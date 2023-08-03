comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 03 2023 11:01:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.45 0.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 625 0.37%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 223 1.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 592.25 -1.05%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 248.55 -0.02%
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  AI chip maker Tenstorrent raises $100 million from Hyundai, Samsung in a bid to rival Nvidia's chip dominance
Back

Canadian startup Tenstorrent has $100 million from companies like Hyundai Motor Group, Samsung investment fund and Kia among other investors in order to rival Nvidia's dominance in supplying chips for artificial intelligence products like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard.

Also Read: AI chip giant Nvidia ‘extremely likely' to invest in Europe, says CEO Jensen Huang

The startup, led by former Tesla employee Jim Keller, has raised $234.5 million to date and is currently valued at around $1 billion. In the latest round of funding, Tenstorrent raised $30 million from Hyundai, $20 million from Kia and $50 million from Samsung's Catalyst Fund along with other investors like Fidelity Ventures, Eclipse Ventures, Epiq Capital and Maverick Capital etc, reported Reuters.

The recently secured funding is structured in the form of debt that would later be converted into equity. Essentially, this means that the chipmaker will have to hold another round of equity funding to get the new valuation.

In a statement about the new investment, Hyundai said, “Hyundai Motor Group today announced a strategic investment in Tenstorrent, an artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor company based in Toronto, Canada, which will allow the Group to integrate AI into future Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles, and other future mobilities, including robotics and advanced air mobility (AAM)."

Tenstorrent, which was founded in 2016, makes its own AI chips while also selling its intellectual property and other technology to help customers build their own AI chips. In addition to challenging Nvidia in the data center, Tenstorrent is also working on other uses for AI chips, such as the deal announced in May where the company will make chips that could be used in smart TVs.

Meanwhile, Keller, who took the reins of the AI chipmaker earlier this year, has previously made chips for companies like Apple, Tesla, and Intel. His reign at Tenstorrent marks a return to the car technology sector.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

 

ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 11:08 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout