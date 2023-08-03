AI chip maker Tenstorrent raises $100 million from Hyundai, Samsung in a bid to rival Nvidia's chip dominance1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Canadian startup Tenstorrent secures $100m in funding from Hyundai, Samsung, and Kia to challenge Nvidia's dominance in AI chip supply.
Canadian startup Tenstorrent has $100 million from companies like Hyundai Motor Group, Samsung investment fund and Kia among other investors in order to rival Nvidia's dominance in supplying chips for artificial intelligence products like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard.
