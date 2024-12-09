In charts: How AI companies' data hunt is sparking copyright wars

While synthetic data offers immense potential for AI companies, it is not without risks. A study published in Nature in July 2024 by Ilia Shumailov and colleagues highlights the danger of "model collapse." The research found that when AI models indiscriminately learn from data generated by other models, the output becomes prone to errors. With each successive iteration, these models begin to "mis-perceive" reality, embedding subtle distortions that replicate and amplify over time. This feedback loop can cause outputs to drift further from the truth, compromising the reliability of the models.