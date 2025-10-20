Madan noted that AI remains a new, complex, and constantly evolving field. While incredibly useful, it can take beginners some time to understand and keep up with. “At the beginner level, one might end up spending $100-200 on different tools just to learn how they work. The sheer volume of information can feel overwhelming. But once you know what suits your workflow, the cost drops significantly. I now spend only about $50 a month on AI tools that best fit my needs, including Argil AI, ElevenLabs, HeyGen, and others," he said.