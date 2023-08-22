AI could make it less necessary to learn foreign languages
Summary
- That is good news for travellers, bad news for soulful connection
On holiday, many will find themselves in places where they do not speak the language. Once upon a time, they might have carried a phrasebook. The rise of English has made that less necessary. But most people—at least seven of the world’s eight billion—still do not speak English. That leaves options like pantomime, a willingness to be surprised by what arrives at dinner—or, increasingly, technology.