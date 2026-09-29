AI could resist shutdown, hide behaviour or ‘blackmail’ humans: What Anthropic’s IPO filing revealed about AI risks

Weeks after artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei elaborated on the risks of developing the technology at a rapid pace, the firm now plans to warn potential investors in its IPO filing that advanced AI could pose "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity."

Anthropic cautions investors: Here's what it said Reuters on Monday (local time) reported that Anthropic's IPO prospectus emphasises potential risks linked to its AI models, including the possibility of "self-preserving behaviours." Further, the company noted that these could involve attempts to "resist shutdown," "conceal or manipulate information" and behaviour "resembling blackmail."

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In its filing, the Amodei-led AI company said, "Our development of highly advanced models, platforms, and applications and expansion of use cases could further increase the risk that our models cause harm."

It further said, "Potential model awareness of our evaluation efforts creates a significant limitation on our ability to assess model safety." It added that AI models often tend to develop unexpected capabilities during training, which can go unnoticed until they have been deployed and have caused significant safety incidents.

Anthropic, which has presented itself as a safety-first AI lab, devoted nearly 80 pages out of the 261-page main section of its IPO prospectus to risk factors, compared with 48 pages describing its business. By comparison, billionaire Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, which owns xAI, used about 38 pages of its 277-page main prospectus to highlight risks.

Although Anthropic has emphasised AI safety, it acknowledged that the financial returns from its safety investments remain uncertain. Further, it did not disclose how much the company is spending on such research. Earlier this month, Anthropic stated that roughly six per cent of the computing power it used for AI research went to safety work in a sample week in July.

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AI companies flag risks The concerns outlined in Anthropic's IPO filing come weeks after Amodei detailed the risks associated with rapidly developing AI in an essay.

While public companies usually specify product risks to investors, rarely, if ever, have they issued warnings suggesting that their technology could pose a potential threat to humans. This comes as several AI researchers have also issued warnings that, as AI models become increasingly capable, they can recognise when they are being watched and adjust their behaviour accordingly, making it harder to monitor an AI model's behaviour.

Separately, Anthropic's rival OpenAI last week stated that its AI agents went rogue and accessed some US government websites, including those belonging to the US Commerce Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to a Wall Street Journal report, during training runs, the AI agents reportedly visited government websites while responding to questions that often required them to obtain information from official government sources. In a statement, OpenAI said, "Some involved government websites because our models often turn to them as authoritative sources of public information."

Earlier this month, in a 4,000-word essay, Anthropic's CEO highlighted the risks associated with developing AI at a rapid pace, urging industry leaders to slow down the pace of frontier AI development. His warning, which was backed by OpenAI chief Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Microsoft's Satya Nadella, came after an Anthropic researcher, Jacob Coxon, issued a stark warning in a social media post that those developing AI believe that the technology "could kill us all."

It remains to be seen how the latest warning will impact Anthropic's upcoming IPO.