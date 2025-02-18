AI data center with up to 3 gigawatts of power is envisioned for South Korea
SummaryFew global facilities possess more than a gigawatt of power, making electricity for AI computing increasingly scarce.
While the data centers of South Korea now largely meet domestic demand, the country is regarded by investors as having what is needed for a facility with global reach.
