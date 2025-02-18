AI data center with up to 3 gigawatts of power is envisioned for South Korea

The project in South Korea is planned in the country’s southwestern region, far from its capital, Seoul. Construction is set to begin early this year and complete by 2028. The backers—an investor group organized under a company called Stock Farm Road—plan to put in $10 billion to start and invest up to $35 billion over the long term. That company’s founders are Brian Koo, grandson of the founder of the South Korean conglomerate LG, and Amin Badr-El-Din, the founder and chief executive of BADR Investments, based in London and Jordan.