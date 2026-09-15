AI development pace debate grows: China echoes Trump's stance, slams US tech leaders for ‘fearmongering’

The debate over the pace and safety of artificial intelligence (AI) development is gathering momentum in the United States, as more industry leaders call for greater safeguards and a slowdown in the development of AI models, while US President Donald Trump, on the other hand, continues to back rapid AI development and progress.

Advertisement

The discussion has now also drawn a response from China, which has criticised calls by US tech leaders to slow down AI development and impose tighter curbs on Chinese AI model makers, Bloomberg reported.

Also Read | China state newspaper blasts Anthropics calls to slow AI as Cold War tactic

China slams US tech leaders over stoking fears on AI development On Monday (local time), Beijing's Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, at a briefing, said, "Fearmongering, confrontation and vicious competition will only disrupt the process of global AI governance and serve the interests of no one." He added that the development of artificial intelligence has implications for the well-being of people worldwide.

His remarks came in response to a question about calls to slow the development of frontier AI models and concerns that China gaining an advantage in AI could “pose grave danger” to the world.

Advertisement

Beijing’s response indicates that China and its AI industry are likely to continue pursuing their own approach to the technology. Unlike some US tech leaders, senior executives in China’s AI sector have generally not advocated slowing AI development as a safety measure. Instead, the Chinese government has positioned AI as an important tool for boosting economic growth and strengthening the country’s global power, the report added.

Before the Foreign Ministry's response, China's state-backed Global Times, in an editorial, slammed American AI startup Anthropic and its CEO Dario Amodei, who published an essay on AI risks. It wrote that the true agenda of Amodei's essay was "to attempt to curb China's AI development through technological barriers and regulatory monopolies, uphold Washington's monopolistic hegemony in cutting-edge technology, and exclude China from the global AI governance system."

Advertisement

It added, "This 'silent AI Cold War' is hypocritical and short-sighted." The editorial further stated that removing China from global AI innovation would "significantly increase the trial-and-error costs and risks of loss of control in global AI development".

al

China announces updated AI safety governance framework According to Bloomberg, Beijing’s cyberspace regulator has introduced an updated AI safety governance framework aimed at tackling new risks emerging as the technology advances. The framework cautions that AI could make cyberattacks more sophisticated and easier to scale, while stressing the need to monitor whether technological progress could move beyond human expectations and the ability to maintain control.

Beijing's response bears similarities to that of the US President, who has doubled down on his push for AI development and dismissed warnings from industry leaders, calling them a "hoax."

Advertisement

Trump backs AI development, despite warnings from industry leaders Amid a growing debate over the pace of AI development, Trump on Monday (local time) called Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and offered a full-throated defence of the technology's development. He told the NVIDIA chief that the US must beat China in the race for AI innovation and development, while dismissing concerns over AI safety as a "hoax." He said, "The robots will not be taking over. The AI will not be taking over the rest of the world. The whole thing is a hoax." He further said that critics are "just playing right into the hands of a lot of people that don’t want to see it happen. That could be political people; that could also be China.”

Advertisement

The debate over growing AI risks has now moved beyond the US, with China also weighing in on concerns surrounding the rapid development of the technology.

(with Bloomberg inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.