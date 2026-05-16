Danger ahead

The issue about such ‘emergent’ behaviour isn’t that it’s a threat in itself. The problem is that humans will perceive it as social and human-like when it isn’t. I’ve often felt that when using my go-to assistants. I remember when I spilt boiling tea over myself, I was about to run to get ice when I suddenly decided to ask ChatGPT. I did that even though the hot pain had already begun, and I was in a bit of a panic. It told me to absolutely not use ice or any ointment, but to go and let cold water run over it for a good long time. At the end of the instructions, it said, “Go do it. I’ll wait for you, Mala.”