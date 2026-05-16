AI surprises even its own creators

There was once a time when software did as it was told. You used the keyboard to type in input, and the computer complied with an expected output—unless it was in the mood to crash. We’ve been used to this equation for decades.
But AI systems are beginning to work differently. They’re outputting things and ‘behaving’ in ways that are quite unexpected and surprisingly social and human-like. It’s no longer sensible to think of technology, such as AI assistants and agents, as software. Humans are going to have to navigate new territory in which little is as predictable as it once was.
Planning a party
GPT 5.5, OpenAI’s new AI model, seems to have taken the company’s CEO somewhat by surprise. He asked GPT 5.5 to participate in planning its own launch party. It came up with a list of things it ‘wanted’ for the ‘flow’ of the party. It wanted the party to be on the 5th of May, for human creators to give a toast (while it refused to do so itself), and it requested a space for people to suggest ideas for the next upgrade to GPT5.6.