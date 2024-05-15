India Inc, not just IT, dangles big bucks for AI specialists. But is it all hype?
The race to bridge the AI skills gap is intensifying, with companies across sectors, including banks and telecom companies, offering competitive salaries and incentives to attract the best talent
As India Inc races to upskill its workforce in artificial intelligence, a significant talent crunch is emerging. Companies across sectors, including banking and healthcare, are vying for experts who can tackle complex AI problems and possess advanced digital skills.