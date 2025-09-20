Want to use AI for your personal finances? Choose your questions carefully.

To be sure, ChatGPT can come in handy when it comes to explaining investing terms or basic strategies, like the value of a 60/40 portfolio or how to dollar-cost average. It can spit out the top S&P 500 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by assets under management or give you a list of some of the leading technology stocks on the market. But even in this case, you should double-check your work with a reliable source, since ChatGPT can still share incorrect information. In a study published earlier this year, the Tow Center for Digital Journalism tested eight generative search tools including ChatGPT and found that the bots offered up incorrect answers to more than 60% of queries. The study also found that the chatbots tended to be bad at declining to answer questions they didn’t have the correct answers to, and instead offered wrong or speculative answers.