Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used for everything these days. Now, an IIT graduate has found a quirky way to check the roundness of rotis. His creation, RotiChecker.ai, has caught the attention of social media users.

The idea surfaced when a user on Twitter (now X) shared a picture of her almost-perfect round roti, calling it an art. Animesh Chouhan, an IIT Kharagpur graduate, responded by analysing the roti using his AI-powered tool. The artificial intelligence tool gave it a “roundness score" of 91 out of 100.

Chouhan then declared that, if his post received 420 likes, he would make the tool public. The post surpassed his expectation on a massive level, gaining nearly 7,000 likes and more than 4.5 lakh views so far. The IITian also shared a meme where a girl getting 91 "roundness score" makes a woman eligible for being a "bahu".

Chouhan was soon accused of misogyny. However, he shared a damaad meme as well and wrote, “Brahminical Patriarchy smashed? It's just a meme template. Grow up!"

In another comment, he wrote, “Who said this platform is only for women? If you assumed that, then that’s your own misogyny showing, not mine. We have men posting here too. Cheers!"

Later, Animesh Chouhan shared a different website address RotiMeter.ai and said it was done for SEO.

“Thanks to multiple investors who reached out. Quickest money ever made," he added.

AI tools that solve weird problems To follow up on the round roti debate, let’s examine a couple of AI tools that solve problems that are insignificant but definitely trouble people.

AI Excuse Generator: This tool is perfect when you need a creative excuse. It generates believable excuses for various scenarios, allowing you to slide out of situations with a mix of humour and creativity. It even lets you adjust the risk level of the excuse from safe to risky.

Angry Email Translator AI tool

Angry Email Translator: Instead of generating excuses, this tool transforms your angry emails into polite, professional messages. It takes the sting out of your words, potentially saving you from professional blunders.