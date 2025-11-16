These small-business owners are putting AI to good use
Katherine Bindley , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 16 Nov 2025, 03:04 pm IST
Summary
Big companies have teams to guide tech strategy—smaller firms noodle until something works.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Generative artificial intelligence has some unexpected new fans: small businesses.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story