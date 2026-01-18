Mint Explainer: How AI is a threat to the reputation of top influencers and what can be done about it?
As existing laws try to deal with deepfakes, the need for comprehensive personality rights protections is critical in India's expanding creator economy to safeguard digital identities. Content labeling and watermarking, endorsed by PM Modi, could address the AI threat to influencers.
In the past month, top influencers Bhuvan Bam, Payal Dhare (aka Payal Gaming), and Slayy Point’s Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan have sought legal remedies against their artificial intelligence (AI)-generated images and videos circulating on social media without consent. Some depicted obscene content while others intend commercial misuse of their identity threatening the reputation these creators have built over years.