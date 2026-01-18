What are the legal provisions?

India is tackling this growing threat of AI deepfakes with existing laws that don’t single out AI but cover all such harms. Under the Information Technology Act, 2000, creating deepfakes to impersonate someone, steal identities, invade privacy, or share obscene content is punishable. The 2021 IT Rules require social media platforms to remove misleading deepfakes, hate speech, or privacy-violating posts within hours of complaints, label dodgy AI tools, and let users appeal to government panels if ignored.